Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 9,910,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.64. 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.60.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $3.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

