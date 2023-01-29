Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3,518.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,344,000 after purchasing an additional 592,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 4.4 %

CVX opened at $179.45 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

