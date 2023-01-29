China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of CHNVF remained flat at C$0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03. China Youzan has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Youzan from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

