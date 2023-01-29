CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Director Acquires $50,980.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,529. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $24.87 on Friday. CHS Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

