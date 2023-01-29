Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $73,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Insider Activity

Chubb Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $227.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

