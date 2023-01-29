Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.11.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.