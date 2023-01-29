Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,100 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 431,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.78.

NYSE CLH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,504. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $131.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.