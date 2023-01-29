CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 19,400 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after buying an additional 498,502 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 602,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 494,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,507,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 246,633 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 232,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Trading Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLSK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.92. 4,073,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,813. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About CleanSpark

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Read More

