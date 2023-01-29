CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 401,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 855,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNEY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

