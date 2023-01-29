Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 139.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 18.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $206.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.96. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

