Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $99.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

