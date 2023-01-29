Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $124.65 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average of $119.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.