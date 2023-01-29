Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.