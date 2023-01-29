Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,215,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.