Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $102,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

