Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.