Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CL opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 397.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

