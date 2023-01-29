Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 397.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

