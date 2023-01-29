Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lifted by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,475,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,671,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 5.2 %

CL stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,482,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

