Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMC opened at $54.87 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,400 shares of company stock worth $7,804,384. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

