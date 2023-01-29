Comparing Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Avinger alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avinger and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 587.02%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Assure.

14.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -212.53% -244.04% -63.46% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Assure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $10.13 million 0.96 -$17.41 million ($5.30) -0.25 Assure $3.52 million 4.59 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -0.67

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assure beats Avinger on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.