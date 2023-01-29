Comparing Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 11.01% 7.45% 5.79% Advanced Micro Devices 9.96% 11.17% 8.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Advanced Micro Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.01 $56.71 million $0.87 12.45 Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 7.40 $3.16 billion $1.67 45.15

Analyst Recommendations

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnachip Semiconductor and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Advanced Micro Devices 0 8 23 1 2.78

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.04%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $95.71, indicating a potential upside of 26.94%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

