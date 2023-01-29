Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993 ($24.68).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.00) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.76) to GBX 2,150 ($26.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.50) to GBX 1,625 ($20.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,900.50 ($23.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,900.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,877.33. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,494 ($18.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($24.40). The firm has a market cap of £33.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,016.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

In other news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($22.29), for a total value of £121,752 ($150,739.14). In related news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($22.29), for a total value of £121,752 ($150,739.14). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($23.28), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($65,312.37).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

