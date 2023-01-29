Compound Dai Price Down 0% This Week (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $558.15 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai launched on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

