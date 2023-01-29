Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Confluent Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 37.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Confluent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

