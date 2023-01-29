Conflux (CFX) Trading 122.4% Higher This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Conflux has a market cap of $133.74 million and $61.39 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 122.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,518.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00408261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00783356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00094975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00582939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00187505 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.07103527 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $60,856,513.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

