Conflux Reaches One Day Volume of $53.92 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 146.4% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $140.68 million and approximately $53.92 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,182.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00409604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00793039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00095940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00585381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00189317 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06924152 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $142,017,816.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

