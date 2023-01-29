Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ED. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

