Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In other news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair acquired 2,121,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,300,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,962,721.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $49,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair purchased 2,121,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,300,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,962,721.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 82,940 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 374,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.88. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $311.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

