Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 15th

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Corteva has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Corteva Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $68.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.



