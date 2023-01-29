County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Update

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

County Line Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CYLC remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 14,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,192. County Line Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get County Line Energy alerts:

About County Line Energy

(Get Rating)

Read More

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.