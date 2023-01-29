County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Update

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
County Line Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CYLC remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 14,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,192. County Line Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About County Line Energy
