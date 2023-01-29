Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.75. 1,739,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,162. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

