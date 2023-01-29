Cowen Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $25.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of T opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

