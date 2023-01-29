Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.78.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

