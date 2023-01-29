Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

