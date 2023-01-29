Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,690 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,758,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

