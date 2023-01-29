Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $140.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $331.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

