Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $922,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.54.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

