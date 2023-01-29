Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $394.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $621.00.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.30.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

