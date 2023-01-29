Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 158 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTE opened at $113.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

