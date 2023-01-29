Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 861 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWR stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.40.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American States Water currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

