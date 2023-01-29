Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.