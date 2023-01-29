Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 357,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 515,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 105,488 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,105 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

HEES opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.03.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

