Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after acquiring an additional 419,722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.