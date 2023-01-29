CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in January

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

CPPCY stock remained flat at $21.60 during trading hours on Friday. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

