Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 41.0% in January

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CMCT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,964. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.36%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

Further Reading

