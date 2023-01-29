Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 30.2% in January

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,645. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.83.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Creative Realities had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Creative Realities will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.
