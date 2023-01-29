Credit Suisse Group Boosts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $332.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $313.00 to $332.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $372.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.38. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $390.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Articles

