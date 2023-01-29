Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 685,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,885.0 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CROMF remained flat at $12.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $14.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

