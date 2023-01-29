Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Update

Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crossroads Impact Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRSS remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Crossroads Impact has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Get Crossroads Impact alerts:

About Crossroads Impact

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Crossroads Impact Corp. is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.