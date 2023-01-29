Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Update

Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Crossroads Impact Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRSS remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Crossroads Impact has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
About Crossroads Impact
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crossroads Impact (CRSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.