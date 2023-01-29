Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Update

Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crossroads Impact Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRSS remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Crossroads Impact has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

About Crossroads Impact

Crossroads Impact Corp. is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

